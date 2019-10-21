From walking at Miss USA to walking down the aisle! Sarah Rose Summers has married Conner Combs & we have the stunning exclusive photos!

Congratulations are in order for Mr. & Mrs. USA… we mean Combs! Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers wed her sweetheart of three years Conner Combs in a stunning outdoor ceremony at the Anthem Golf & Country Cub in Anthem, Arizona on October 20, 2019. With a meaningful and personalized ceremony officiated by the groom’s father, the couple sniffled through their ‘I do’s and were very clearly lost in each other’s eyes! The bride donned an elaborate gown with adjustable sleeves that she wore off the shoulder and then moved up to her shoulders for the dance-heavy reception. For the ceremony, Sarah Rose wore her blonde locks in a half-up half-down style with a mane of loose waves styled by stylist Kirby Kontempo. Her bridesmaids were shining by her side in champagne-hued gowns by Show Me Your Mumu and full faces of make-up by former Miss Arizona Nicole Smith.

After taking photos in front of the gorgeous Arizona mountains that decorated the skyline, Sarah Rose and Conner took over the dance floor to a swaying version of the worship song, “I Wanna Grow Old With You,” by West Life. Guests then danced the night away for wedding-favorites like “Shout!” and “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” Love was definitely in the air! Sarah Rose and Conner met at a college football tailgate in 2016 after being set up by a friend when the two expressed interest in each other on Instagram — such a modern love story. Fast forward to today, and after being long distance for a majority of their relationship (with Sarah Rose as Miss USA and Conner working in Dallas), the couple are now ready to start their lives together living in the Big Apple. That is, after their extravagant Bali honeymoon!

Ahead of the Sunday wedding, the wedding party celebrated a rehearsal dinner at the groom’s family Air B&B in Anthem. They’d like to thank sponsors WINC Wine, Summer Water, Stella Artois, Smirnoff, Bacardi who provided refreshments for the rehearsal dinner. Plus, beam CBD provided several 500 mg of CBD oil for the wedding party to use to rest and relax ahead of the big day! The bridesmaids also sipped on Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew the morning of the nuptials — yummy!

Major congratulations to the new husband and wife on their special day!