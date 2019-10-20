‘RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter: Newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is ‘Out Of Her Mind’

Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about her feelings on new ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and revealed why she thinks she’s a good addition to the show.

Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, doesn’t mind that Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and in fact, she thinks it was a very good idea. The reality star EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife on Oct. 18 and spilled all the details on her opinion of the new cast member, and admitted she thinks she’s “our of her mind”.

“Oh yeah. I mean I think she’s great for the cast. She’s out of her mind,” Gina EXCLUSIVELY said. “I think it’s good for the cast. I think she probably definitely represents a certain population of people that are really here in Orange County, so that’s interesting and cool, and she’s different. I do think she brings something to the cast.”

Although she thinks it’s a good addition, Gina also admitted that she doesn’t necessarily click with Braunwyn. “On a personal level, we don’t really, it’s not an easy fit between the two of us,” she said. “I don’t see that really as a problem because you’re just, you’re not going to click with everybody.”

Gina went on to talk about Braunwyn and castmate Tamra Judge‘s headline-making makeout session, which happened during Shannon Beador‘s 55th birthday celebration, on the Oct. 15 episode of the Bravo series. She was in shock and feels the alcohol was largely to blame, at least with Tamra.

“You could see my face when it was going down. I’m just like, ‘I want no part in it,’ she admitted. “I know Tamra’s really embarrassed by it. The thing is Tamra’s not really a big drinker. When she does drink she just gets completely sh*t. So it’s a problem for her, in that aspect of it. Braunwyn, I don’t know. I mean I wouldn’t personally do it, I think it kind of comes off like she tries a little, like she’s trying a little too hard, but I also do think she’s attracted to women, so I don’t know.”