Selena Gomez Posts Another Throwback Pic With Cryptic Lyric As Fans Grow Restless Waiting On New Music

Selena Gomez shared another adorable photo from her childhood on Oct. 19 and her fans reacted with a lot of hope for new music.

Is Selena Gomez, 27, getting ready to announce a new full-length album?! That’s what her fans are asking after she posted a childhood photo of herself along with a caption that sounded like lyrics on Instagram on Oct. 19. The singer has been posting various photos from her past and similar lyric-sounding captions over the last three days so it definitely seems like something’s up! In her latest snapshot, a young smiling Selena is posing for what looks like an elementary school photo while wearing a lime green shirt that has a floral design on the front. “You promised the world,” she captioned it.

Just as with her other recent photos, it didn’t take long for fans to take to the comment section to mention a possible new album. “Can someone tell me why Selena Gomez is posting these kinds of pictures??” one fan asked. “Selena we know you are hinting at the album so please just give us the album We are bored to wait even though your photos are beautiful,” wrote another fan along with crying emojis. “I think we’re getting the heart wants what it wants 2.0,” a third fan commented, referencing Selena’s emotional 2014 song, along with a crying emoji and dying flower emoji.

Although fans’ comments show how much they’re hoping for a new album, which would be her first since 2015’s Revival, Selena has yet to confirm their suspicions. She did, however, confirm a new single though, which most likely means an album will soon follow! On Oct. 18, the brunette talent shared a black and white photo of her face with the name of the single, “Lose You To Love Me”, which is set to come out on Oct. 23, and many fans already think it could be about her ex Justin Bieber, 25, who married Hailey Baldwin, 22, in Sept. 2018.

We’ll be paying attention to Selena’s social media over the next few days as her fans keep refreshing in hopes of that new album!