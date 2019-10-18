See Pic
Selena Gomez Posts Another Adorable Throwback Baby Pic & Fans Can’t Handle It — See Cute Pic

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a flashback Friday pic and it truly was the cutest thing fans had ever seen on their feed!

Selena Gomez27, is obviously beautiful, but she was such a cute little girl in the 90’s! The “Same Old Love” singer took to Instagram on Oct. 18 and posted a #FlashbackFriday pic that was too sweet for words. “I gave my all and they all know it,” the singer captioned the snap, which could be lyrics from her upcoming music. In the photo, a little Selena wore a black shirt and earrings, with the little tot’s black hair pulled up in a half-up, half-down look, her baby bang laying over her forehead. Could it get any cuter? Absolutely! Selena had her hands cupped on one side of her cheek and flashed the best smile. Is this available for fans to frame? Her followers totally loved it. “How cuuuuute,” one follower commented on the throwback image. A number of other fans simply left a string of emojis in the comment section.

It’s not the first throwback that Selena posted, either. The pop star shared another pic on Oct. 16 of a tiny Selena getting her elementary school picture taken. The tiny tot posed proudly with missing baby teeth on full display. In the pic, Selena’s rocking a tiny denim jumper and a white t-shirt for her big moment in front of the camera. It’s unclear what age she is in the pic, but she appears to be just a little bit younger than she did (age 7) when she was on Barney and Friends with Demi Lovato.

Of course, Selena’s Instagram has really been lighting up in the last few days. On Oct. 18, the singer debuted the name of her new single, “Lose You To Love Me” and fans think the song is definitely about her old flame, Justin Bieber, 25. “I needed to lose you to love me. 10.23. Link in bio,” the singer captioned the pic. In the comment section of her post, featuring the album art for her single, one follower even tagged Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 22! Fans, unfortunately, won’t be able to find out what the song is really about until it drops on Oct. 23.

I gave my all and they all know it.

Until then, the snaps of a young Selena are definitely giving fans the content that they crave. We cannot wait to see what she posts next!