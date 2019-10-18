Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia & Isabella Shop In LA After Felicity Huffman Goes To Prison

Olivia Jade sported a sweatshirt by Madhappy with a message about mental health while out in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Oct. 17.



Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, were seen stepping out for brunch in Beverly Hills! Olivia was giving us serious Princess Diana vibes in a black 90s bike short and oversized gray hoodie by streetwear brand of the moment Madhappy. The words “Mental Capacity” are emblazoned on the front of the sweatshirt in a multicolored font, along with the phrases “Mental Health Awareness Day” — which took place on Oct. 10 — and “it’s okay to not be okay.” The sweatshirt is a collaboration between brand, which is “built upon equally valuing the ups and downs of life and truly be able to live,” and The Jed Foundation, which aims at protecting the emotional health of youth. Perhaps she was trying to send a message? The style influencer paired the look with a retro pair of black sunglasses, and the same chunky black combat roots she rocked at Disneyland on Sept. 6.

Isabella was equally as retro, rocking an oversized vintage Valvoline Oil Nascar racing bomber. She paired the Nike jacket with a ripped pair of jeans and comfy blue sneakers as she held a pink Chanel card case and cell phone. The former USC student was also sporting a super cute white crop top, showing off her perfectly toned tummy and abs. The sisters were casual for the daytime outing, which took place on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s daughters have been keeping a low profile since details emerged about their parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal, leading both girls to drop out of the prestigious University of Southern California. It was revealed Lori and her designer husband spent $500K to get their daughters into the competitive school by falsifying SAT scores and lying about the two being recruits for the rowing team. In addition to being a student, Olivia Jade also had a successful career as a YouTuber with nearly 2 million subscribers. The brunette beauty earned an income by endorsing and collaborating with brands, even launching her own eyeshadow palette with Sephora. Since details of the scandal broke, however, she has since hit pause on that, too.

The sighting comes just days after Felicity Huffman — who was also named in the scandal — began her 14-day prison sentence. Felicity pleaded guilty to the charges of spending $15,000 in bribes to get her daughter into college. Lori and Mossimo have pleaded not guilty, and their fates have yet to be decided.