Lori Loughlin’s daughter was spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland the same week classes would be getting underway at her former college, USC.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, is escaping from her family’s university admissions drama with a day at the happiest place on earth! She was spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Friday, September 6 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy, 23. The couple were seen in the park’s newly opened Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge area, having an intimate moment. A fellow park attendee caught the two sweetly kissing in a video clip obtained by TMZ, and they were also spotted interacting with one the costumed staff members.

Olivia was dressed for a day at the theme park, braving the hot 91 degree weather. The style influencer paired a denim pair of short shorts, showing off her gorgeous tanned legs, with a black baby doll tank. The sexy top featured a low cut, spaghetti straps, and an opening in the middle revealing her midriff. She finished her look with a fall-ready pair of combat boots, sunglasses and a chic pony tail. Jackson sported a pair of shorts, a vintage-looking Charlie’s Angels t-shirt, and white sneakers for the afternoon.

The sighting comes the very same week that classes would be getting underway at the University of Southern California, where Olivia and her sister Bella, 20, dropped out after the allegations about their parents surfaced. Lori Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were ordered to appear in Boston court for a hearing on August 27 regarding a possible conflict of interest in the cast: the law firm jointly representing the couple has represented USC in the past. As we’ve previously reported, Lori and Mossimo are pleading not guilty. While there have been no specifics about whether or not the couple will have to face jail time, feds have suggested a one month sentence for Felicity Huffman, 56, who is also being accused.

The past few months have been understandably traumatic for Olivia, with her family’s legal troubles, dropping out of school and a brief break-up with Jackson. The couple parted ways for three months in May, but appeared back-on after a post on Jackson’s Instagram account on August 2. “Lil monkey 💕I love you,” Jackson captioned the post, which was a photo of the two kissing passionately. “[Olivia] only feels safe with her boyfriend after being burned by her parents and this embarrassing scandal,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife back in April.