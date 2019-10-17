Sophie Turner Snoops On Joe Jonas’ Cell Phone As They Spend Downtime Together In L.A.

Curiosity got the best of Sophie Turner, because she sneaked a glance at Joe Jonas’ cell phone amid an outing in LA on Oct. 17. We’ve all been there.

Whatcha looking at, Sophie Turner? Or perhaps the question is, what are you looking at, Joe Jonas — the 30-year-old singer looked hypnotized by his cell phone screen while standing outside in Los Angeles on Oct. 16. Sophie couldn’t help but take a curious peak at her husband’s cell phone, pulling off the classic slightly-lean-towards-your-SO’s-mobile move. The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress was holding her own cell phone, but clearly, she was more interested in what was on Joe’s screen!

Phone snooping aside, we have to admire Sophie and Joe’s solution to midway October fashion in LA — a bit chilly, but not enough to break out our fur-lined coats. Sophie looked chic yet cozy in a long camel-colored cardigan, which she layered over flair jeans and a pair of dad sneakers. Joe, meanwhile, rocked a long-sleeved pink graphic shirt with black skinny jeans and trainers. The perfect balance between warmth and style!

Sophie and Joe are in California amid the Jonas Brothers‘ Happiness Begins Tour. Joe will be heading down south later tonight (Oct. 17) for a concert with his brothers Nick, 27, and Kevin, 31, in San Diego! After a pit stop in Las Vegas the following day — the same city where Sophie and Joe tied the knot for the first time on May 1 — the band will return to LA for three performances at the Hollywood Bowl between Oct. 19-21. The JoBros’ 10th concert tour kicked off on Aug. 7, and is set to wrap up in Feb. 2020.

Joe and Sophie had another cute (and digital) moment when Joe posted a photo from his trip to the Coors Brewery headquarters in Denver on Oct. 10. He was accompanied by Nick and Kevin in the photo, and wrote, “Best. Day. Ever. @coorslight.” That led Sophie to comment, “Really? The BEST day EVER!? Interesting ……” Perhaps Joe should’ve given their second wedding in Sarrians, France the crown for “Best. Day. Ever.” instead.