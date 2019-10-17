‘Lost In Space’s Mina Sundwall: Penny Embraces ‘Teenage Angst’ In Much ‘Bigger’ Season 2

‘Lost In Space’ season 2 is upon us and star Mina Sundwall sat down EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife to tease Penny’s arc and what fans can expect in the highly-anticipated episodes to come.

Lost In Space season 2 will debut Dec. 24 on Netflix. It’s going to be the perfect show to binge over the holidays. There’s more danger and adventure ahead for the Robinson family. Season 2 will pick up 7 months after the events of season 1. “The Robinsons kind of made due on this toxic planet [Jupiter 2] surrounded by water. You follow them this season as they’re still trying to reach the Resolute,” Mina Sundwall told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during New York Comic Con.

Even though the Robinsons are facing new threats and have to fight to survive against all odds, Penny is still going to be experiencing the normal highs and lows of being a teenager. “Penny is in the middle of a very strong phase of teenage angst,” Mina teased. “She is struggling to identify herself with this family of overachievers and feels stuck constantly being compared to her brother and her sister. She also doesn’t like to be lectured. We see a lot of that this season.”

As a whole, Mina stressed that Lost In Space is much “bigger” than the first season in terms of scope. “Everything is bigger,” she said. “There’s more danger. There are more planets, and more creatures, and more questions that come with it.” Mina also noted the questions she has that she would love to be explored moving forward: “How normal of a family are they when they’re in normal situations, after the experiences that they’ve had in space? Can they go back to just being the Robinsons?”

The young actress admitted that the space suits the cast wears are “very heavy.” In season 2, the cast worked a lot more with water with those spacesuits. “Those space suits in water, the weight of them and swimming in them was like doing weight training. It was like CrossFit,” Mina said. Lost In Space is taking everything to a whole new level and we can’t wait to see what lies ahead.