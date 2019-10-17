Eddie and Rome are trying to calm baby Charlie in the shower when Sophie shows up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 17 episode of ‘A Million Little Things.’

When it comes to soothing a baby, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of A Million Little Things, a shirtless Eddie and Rome sing the Bruno Mars hit “Count On Me” in the shower. Eddie is playing a ukulele and everything. It’s beyond adorable. Charlie isn’t crying so she clearly likes what she hears!

Suddenly the lights come on and Sophie is in the doorway of the bathroom. “Hey, guys,” she says. She tells them not to stop singing. She wants to hear the rest of their performance. “This is not what it looks like,” Rome says to Sophie. She replies, “Yeah, but you know what? I’m just going to let the internet decide.” She also takes a photo to document this hilarious moment.

Sophie walks out of the room as Rome gets worried while not trying to wake the baby. “We’re wearing pants,” Eddie says. But it’s a little too late. Sophie is long gone! Honestly, we wouldn’t be opposed to Eddie and Rome making this singing a weekly thing. The Band of Dads is still going strong!

The synopsis for the Oct. 17 episode reads: “Maggie is shocked to learn Eric’s true identity. Meanwhile, Eddie realizes how much he wants to be a part of Charlie’s life as Katherine makes a decision about her and Eddie’s relationship.” A Million Little Things season 2 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.