‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Learned ‘A Lot’ About Herself During 1st Year On Show — I ‘Drink Too Much When I’m Nervous’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the ‘RHOC’ newbie, meaning it has been a season of self-reflection. For instance, she discovered she needs ‘better ways to deal with conflict.’

From a makeout session with Tamra Judge to informing Kelly Dodd about a major rumor, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, is already packing on reality television goodness in her very first season starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County. The freshman “Housewife” has described filming Season 14 as both “fun” yet “emotionally draining” while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Oct. 3. With such a range of feelings towards her new job, Braunwyn has understandably learned more than a thing or two!

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned honestly is lessons about myself,” the mommy blogger, mother to seven children, revealed to HollywoodLife. “Filming is definitely putting a in mirror up to you, and I saw things on television that I wasn’t aware of. I wasn’t aware of how much I used humor to deflect some awkward situations. I didn’t realize how much I disliked conflict.” Overall, Braunwyn said she “just learned a lot about myself.”

Not all of those epiphanies were necessarily great — regardless, they were crucial to self-growth. “I learned that I don’t always cope with stressful situations the right way. I definitely drink too much when I’m nervous and sometimes if I’m with people I won’t say what I’m thinking, because I don’t want to make anyone angry,” Braunwyn continued. “And so, I’ve definitely learned that I need to find better ways to deal with conflict, better ways to stand up for myself, better ways to handle being nervous.”

Before the show, Braunwyn thought of herself as “a very pure person” — “but in this group of type A women, it kind of brought up an insecurity in me that I never even realized that I had,” she explained to HollywoodLife. Still, Braunwyn can look at the big picture — and it’s looking good. “But now that you’ve had a little time away, that I had a little time away, I’m able to look back and be like, ‘Oh, that was fun.’…Now I have this crazy fun job and great opportunities that are falling into my lap I never would have expected before. So yeah, I’m really excited.” And we’re excited as well, after watching Braunwyn bring the fun to Shannon Beador’s birthday party on the Oct. 15 episode of RHOC!