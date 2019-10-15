Cardi B and Offset are really packing on the PDA while on Cardi’s birthday vacation, as the latest Instagram story of the pair features the couple getting down to some music.

Cardi B, 27, keeps living it up on her birthday vacation! The Grammy winning rapper took to her Instagram story on Oct. 14 to show yet another steamy video from her dream trip to Turks & Caicos with her husband, Offset, 27. In the three clips, Cardi is decked out in a gold and maroon skin tight cocktail dress with her natural hair flowing down her back. The mirror selfie video featured Cardi grinding up on her man, as he rubs his hands all over her. It was really too hot to handle!

The sexy video wasn’t the only time Cardi broke out her money moves while on her birthday vacation. She’s been taking her talents all over the island! Cardi was spotted dancing on the beach to Saweetie‘s viral hit “My Type” as Offset took in the sight. In another video from their vacation — from her sister Hennessy Carolina‘s Instagram account — Cardi danced around a kitchen table that was covered with bottles of liquor, juice and cut limes. The “Money” artist twerked to “So Mi Like It” by dancehall artist Spice, as she continued to celebrate her birthday.

But it hasn’t just been Cardi’s expert dance moves that fans have been loving. On the rapper’s birthday, Oct. 11, Offset posted the sweetest video to commemorate Cardi’s 27th, featuring a ton of PDA, moments from the pair on stage performing together, and plenty of dance breaks from Cardi. “MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE HAPPY BDAY!!NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU,” Offset captioned the post. The romantic video compilation also featured the Alicia Keys song “Un-thinkable.” It was so romantic.

These two have been partying for days and it doesn’t look like the birthday festivities are winding down any time soon! Fans can’t wait to see the next vacation update from the loving couple.