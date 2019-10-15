Mother/daughter shopping trip! Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy were seen out and about in Beverly Hills, with the seven-year-old looking so big in her beautiful long braids.

Blue Ivy Carter, 7, is growing up so fast! The daughter of Beyoncé, 38, and Jay-Z, 49, was seen out in Beverly Hills on Oct. 14, leaving a store with her famous mom. The pair snuck out of a Barneys New York when the photos of the duo were snapped. Beyoncé kept herself fairly concealed, wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants to match. But her long, flowing blond hair stuck as she walked down the stairs of the exit behind her daughter. Blue also rocked some long locks, showing off her beautiful, braided dark hair. The seven-year-old looked so big while out with her famous mom, rocking a pair of platform sneakers, black pants and a black and white T-shirt.

It’s really no surprise that Beyoncé and Blue were out shopping together, as the pair are known for their flair for fashion and their looks on the red carpet. A great example of their bold, matching fashion choices is when the duo stepped out together for The Lion King premiere in Los Angeles on July 9 in black and silver outfits. The two totally slayed, as Bey wore her custom Alexander McQueen black tuxedo dress that featured a bold neckline, dégradé crystal embroidered skirt, dazzling jewelry, embroidered pin heel sandals, and a crystal chandelier styled box clutch with a jeweled handle. Blue rocked a very similar look in her own tuxedo dress with crystal embroidered skirt. She was basically her mom’s mini me!

Of course, it’s not just fashion where Blue is basically the spitting image of her mom. The youngster definitely has a talent for music, just like her famous parents. Fans went nuts when Blue’s song “Brown Skin Girl” came out during the summer of 2019. The tune was featured on Beyoncé’s most recent album, The Lion King: The Gift, and confirmed that music and performing runs in this family. “She’s quite talented for a little girl,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 20. “She’s very outgoing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she decided to get more into singing and dancing.”

Whether it’s fashion or performing, Blue Ivy is totally catching up to her famous parents. The seven-year-old is growing up so quickly! It’s only a matter of time before she hits the stage or the red carpet solo, and fans just can’t wait to see where the talented tyke goes!