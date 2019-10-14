Taylor Hill Reveals What Makes Her Feel ‘Empowered’ & Offers Major Fall Fashion Inspo With boohoo Collection

Check mate! Taylor Hill absolutely stuns in her new boohoo ‘edit’ & spoke to HL about her fave fall uniform!

We love a good structured look for fall! Model Taylor Hill has pulled together her favorite looks from boohoo’s Autumn Winter 2019 collection, and they’re to die for! In the exclusive pics on HollywoodLife, Taylor’s rocking a white set that features hip-hugging tailored shorts and a cropped blazer. More of Taylor’s picks include a stretch satin ruched midi dress in a deep green and leather-look belted shorts. While her boohoo selects are super high-fashion, Taylor admitted that her fall uniform is a little different! “An oversized sweater, vintage straight leg jeans, combat boots, and if a little on the chilly side, a long trench,” she said of her go-to fall outfit.

The model added that she has some accessories she’s crushing on this season, too, and they can totally vamp up your look! “The 90’s headband is making a comeback and I love wearing my hair up, so this just adds a little pop of cute with my messy bun!” Taylor said. “I’m a big fan of accessories, so won’t leave home without a cross-body bag, a belt, and some layering necklaces to complete the look.” Love it!

Taylor also added that when she feels most “empowered” she’s wearing her “confidence.” That’s definitely the Monday motivation we need! Her friends all came out to support her at the boohoo Tea Party in LA on Sunday that celebrated the launch! Fellow Victoria’s Secret models Stella Maxwell and Jasmine Tookes opted to rock the chic looks from Taylor’s collection for the party, as did Sofia Richie, who donned a plaid suit from the edit.

Taylor was all-business in a pale pink oversized blazer and wide-leg trousers with a white crop. BRB while we add to cart!