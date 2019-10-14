Liam Hemsworth: Why He Ended Marriage To Miley Cyrus Even Though He ‘Still Loves’ Her

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ very public split has led to a number of emotions on both sides but there may not be hope for the former couple to ever reconcile.

A little over a week after announcing their separation, Liam Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus on Aug. 21 citing “irreconcilable differences”. Shortly after their very public split, the 26-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer began dating Kaitlynn Carter, 31, before moving on to Cody Simpson, 22. Liam has only recently been spotted out with Australian model and actress, Maddison Brown, 22, with whom he seems to be enjoying a whirlwind romance. But a source close to the hunky star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the official breakup of Liam and Miley’s on and off 10 year relationship is “extremely hard” on The Hunger Games actor.

“Liam still loves Miley and this break-up has been extremely hard for him. He took this very, very hard, some would even argue harder than she did,” the insider explained. “Miley is not who he originally loved anymore and she can’t change, but he just realized he couldn’t be with her like this. He can’t believe what he’s seeing on the internet about her since the break-up.”

Liam fled to Australia following the split to be with family, including his brother, Chris Hemsworth. He is currently in Canada filming his new Quibi series, Dodge and Miles. “It’s just not his style, which is why he left the country quietly,” The pal added. “He felt the woman he met and the woman he divorced were two different people at the end of the day. There’s no chance of reconciliation.”

Miley was spotted getting hot and heavy with The Hills beauty immediately following news of her split from Liam. She was photographed packing on the PDA with Kaitlynn, who had also endured a split from Brody Jenner on Aug. 2. Miley and Kaitlynn were inseparable the past several weeks before splitting and Miley is now enjoying a whirlwind romance with Cody, who cared for the singer while she was hospitalized with tonsillitis on Oct. 7.

Miley has been flooding her social media with pictures and videos alongside the “La Da Dee” crooner. The couple are going strong and spent the weekend cozying up in bed and laying on the PDA for their followers. In an Instagram video posted to Cody’s account on Oct. 13, the Miley sports a Calvin Klein bra while cuddling up to her beau, going shirtless for the clip. The two snuggled their heads together before Miley stuck her tongue out to touch hers with Cody’s!