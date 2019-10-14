A boatmance may be in our midst! The crew has a little fun on their first night out in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Below Deck’ preview and Abbi admits that she has a thing for Ashton.

Ashton Pienaar is ready to party the night away, but not everyone is up for a wild night. He asks Courtney Skippon to come dance with him in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 14 episode of Below Deck, but she’s not feeling it. Meanwhile, Abbi Murphy and Tanner Sterback are having a little chit-chat about Ashton. “I think Ash is actually really hot,” Abbi admits. Tanner asks Abbi if she wants to hook up with Ashton. She says no but Tanner starts teasing her about it. “You’re obsessed. You’re crushing on him so bad,” he says.

Even though Ashton is her boss, Abbi doesn’t think it’s a bad idea to sleep with him. “Ash being my boss doesn’t really affect whether I would have sex with him or not. I mean, I have sex with my boss all the time in Greece,” she confesses. Tanner encourages Abbi to make a move: “You look beautiful, you look hot as f**k. You’re good.”

Abbi gets up and heads to the dance floor to find Ashton. Abbi takes a swig of vodka and begins dancing with him. “I really like you,” Abbi tells Ashton. “You feel me?”

Ashton admits that he’s thinking about his options when it comes to Abbi. Is this a good idea? A bad idea? It seems like he makes his decision fairly quickly. Abbi and Ashton get their flirt on and continue to get closer to each other on the dance floor. In addition to Abbi, Tanner, and Courtney, other new crew members include chef Kevin Dobson, second stew Simon Mashile, and lead deckhand Brian de Saint Pern. Below Deck season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.