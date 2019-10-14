Chris Brown’s Lover Ammika Harris Shows Off Her Bigger-Looking Lips Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Brown’s lady love Ammika Harris, who is rumored to be pregnant with his child, took to Instagram on Oct. 14 to share two new pics of herself flaunting pefect makeup and noticeably bigger lips.



Ammika Harris, 26, flaunted her gorgeous features, including a bigger pout, on Instagram and it got the attention of many followers! The beauty, who is rumored to be pregnant with Chris Brown‘s second child, posted the new eye-catching photos while she was on the set of an unnamed project on Oct. 14, and praised her hair and makeup artist in the caption. “Hair & Make up on set yesterday by @nikkiparisi (no I didn’t cut my hair. Thinking of getting extensions)” it read. The snapshots show Ammika from the chest up as she stares into the camera while donning a red sleeveless top and what appears to be fuller lips in dark pink-peach lipstick.

Ammika’s followers were quick to leave positive comments on her pics. “such a beauty” one comment read while others left her nothing but heart-eyed emojis. “teach me how to look like THAT” another wrote while someone else called her “so pretty”.

When Ammika isn’t receiving nice words from her followers, she’s receiving them from Chris. The singer made it known how proud he is of her when he left a few responses on a pic she shared of a painting she did on Oct. 11. “I finished my painting today, kinda proud of my lazy ass,” she captioned the pic, which showed what appears to be three character women with dark hair. “about time u started painting again. NOW MY PARTNER IN CRIME IS BACK,” Chris wrote in once response. After Ammika commented that he was the motivation for the painting, the “Forever” crooner responded with more love. “IM PROUD OF YOU BABE,” he wrote.

Although Ammika and Chris’ comments clearly show the closeness between them, they have yet to confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors. Reports that they are expecting a son came out at the end of Aug. but the on-again, off-again couple has kept things very private. If Ammika is indeed expecting a bundle of joy, it will be the first child for her and the second for Chris, who already has five-year-old daughter Royalty, who he shares with ex Nia Guzman.