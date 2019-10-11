Liam Hemsworth’s New Girl Maddison Brown Once Fantasized About Having Sex With Him & Brother Chris

Maddison Brown, who had a public date with Liam Hemsworth on Oct. 10, once said she’d jump in the sack with the Aussie heartthrob AND his older brother….’at the same time.’

This interview aged well. Liam Hemsworth, 29, was finally photographed in his first post-breakup PDA photo after he was seen holding hands with Maddison Brown, 22, in New York City on Oct. 10…but there’s a fun fact about the Dynasty actress, asides from her shared Australian roots with Liam. Maddison once said she’d be down for a threesome with the Hunger Games star and his older brother, MCU’s dreamboat Chris Hemsworth, 36.

In June 2019 — back when Liam and Miley Cyrus, 26, were still a married couple — Maddison participated in a game of “F**k, Marry, Kill” with her Dynasty co-star Elizabeth Gillies on the Zach Sang Show. The options were Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie and the Hemsworth brothers. Maddison gave Hugh the axe, but chose to “marry” Margot because she’d like to “f**k her for life.” Maddison used the same explicit wording to talk about Liam and Chris.

“And then I’d like to f**k the Hemsworth brothers, but at the same time. Both of them,” Maddison brazenly revealed. She wasn’t hearing wedding bells, though. “I couldn’t marry them, I’m too insecure. I’d be like, ‘You’re too attractive, you’re never allowed to leave the house,'” the actress explained. Not an unreasonable insecurity.

Maddison is the first person Liam has been romantically linked to since his split from Miley — whom he had dated on-again, off-again since 2009 — was announced on Aug. 10. Liam went on to file for divorce from the “Slide Away” singer over “irreconcilable differences” on Aug. 21, according to court documents that HollywoodLife obtained. Since then, both parties have moved on. In addition to Liam’s apparent new dalliance with Maddison, Miley enjoyed a brief romance with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, 31, right after the split until the end of September, and moved onto singer Cody Simpson, 22, by the beginning of October!

Regardless of all the new love interests between the exes, Liam sent a kind shout-out to his estranged wife on Aug. 12. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote under a picture of a sunset on Instagram. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”