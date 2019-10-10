Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Someone She ‘Trusts’ Has Stolen Money & Her iPad On ‘KUWTK’

Yikes! In a new clip for an upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ Kourtney discovers she’s missing a lump sum of cash from her wallet.

Well, this isn’t good! In a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip, Kourtney Kardashian’s assistant, Megan, delivers some frightening news to her the day after the mother-of-three went out. As Kourtney, 40, and her sister, Khloe, 35, are having a lighthearted and innocent conversation about “retiring” Khloe’s cookie jars, Megan comes into the room with a worried expression on her face. “Kourt? So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet,” she tells her. “So, I don’t know if you spent it out the other night?”

“Umm, I specifically handed $20 to the valet, and I had hundreds, and I threw them back into my bag,” Kourtney responds. Megan then tells her “there’s no hundreds there right now,” while Khloe asks, “Is there any chance you could’ve lost the money? Like, do you think it fell, or…”

“It was definitely there. You know when you just know? Like, I know for a fact,” Kourtney matter-of-factly tells Khloe and Megan, to which Khloe replies, “That’s crazy! I don’t know.” What’s even more worrisome for the reality television star is that the money that mysteriously disappeared from her wallet isn’t the first thing that’s gone missing from the house recently.

“The fact that money is missing from my wallet definitely doesn’t feel like a coincidence. We had an iPad missing in the house too,” Kourtney admits in a confessional. “You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn’t right.”

Eek! It sounds like Kourtney might have a thief in her inner circle. Unfortunately, if Kourtney does have a trusted friend with sticky fingers in her close group, it wouldn’t be the first time the Kardashian family dealt with a robbery. In 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while alone in her hotel room in Paris.