Kris Jenner Is A Total Bombshell In Flashback Bikini Photo From 1987 & She Looks Just Like Kim

Just one look at this pic of Kris Jenner in a bikini from over 30 years ago shows where her daughters got their enviable swimwear bodies from.

Since Kris Jenner wasn’t young during the social media age like her daughters are, it’s up to them to remind the world through photographs of what a dish she was in her 20’s and 30’s…even though she’s still smoking hot at 63 today. Kim Kardashian, 38, showed off a throwback photo of her mom in a bikini from 1987 and her swimwear body back then could rival any of her daughters today. Kim must have been digging around in an old photo album to find the pic that she posted to her Instagram, which shows Kris poolside in a zebra print bikini and her body is killer! You can see the pic here.

What’s even more amazing is that Kris’ stomach is rock hard flat and this is after she had four kids with first husband Robert Kardashian Sr. She has one arm up in the air in the photo where she’s showing a big, bright open-mouthed smile. Her other arm is around best pal at the time Faye Resnick, who is wearing a long cover-up and rocking an 80’s perm of curly hair.

“I mean… who is hotter than my mom after giving birth to brother! @krisjenner @fayeresnick,” Kim captioned the pic she posted to her Instagram on Oct. 9. Kris had Rob Kardashian Jr. in March of 1987, and he was her fourth child it makes the matriarch’s enviable bikini body all the more impressive. However, she did have her four kids when she was in her twenties so her body bounced back with more ease. Kris has revealed in the past that she got pregnant with first daughter Kourtney, 40, when she was 22 and on her honeymoon with Rob. Sr. Kim came along in 1980, Khloe in 1984 and Rob Jr. in 1987. So after four kids, Kris still looked like a bombshell in a bikini.