Khloe Kardashian was spotted looking amazing in a tight dress and fashionable boots while arriving at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills, CA on Oct. 9.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, was looking better than ever when she stepped out to get some Mexican grub on Oct. 9! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a figure-fitting burgundy dress and velvet tan thigh-high boots when she showed up to Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills, CA and it definitely turned heads! Her long wavy blonde locks were down as she paired the look with lightly shaded sunglasses that were very reminiscent of the classic 1970s style.

This is just one of a few times Khloe has rocked an incredible look over the past few days. The mother-of-one also flaunted a sexy look when she went for lunch with Scott Disick, 36, on Oct. 8. She wore a black striped button-down shirt that showed off her bra and was only buttoned at the waist as well as a pair of ripped jeans during the outing.

In addition to her toned post-baby body, Khloe’s been embracing her lips. The beauty gave a pout to the camera when recording herself in a video she posted to Instagram on Oct. 3 and her lips were full and looking perfect. “Random and Bored 🐩” she captioned the clip, proving that even in boredom she can look terrific!

When Khloe’s not having fun looking good and sharing posts, she’s spending time with her adorable one-year-old daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, 28. The tot has been her number one priority ever since she was born and its apparent in the many memorable times they’ve had together, some of which Khloe shares with her fans in the form of pics and videos.

It’s wonderful to see Khloe out and about and enjoying her days with her family and with friends. After a tough year that was very much in the spotlight, she’s proved that she knows how to stay strong even in the hardest of times.