Wendy Williams Warns Tiny Her $750k Jewelry Thief Could Be Someone She Knows

The details about Tiny Harris’ robbery aren’t adding up right to Wendy Williams. The talk show host offered up 2 possible reasons the singer had $750k worth of jewelry stolen from her car, while dissecting the theft on her October 8 show.

Wendy Williams has always been a fan of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, but, she’s got to stick to the Hot Topics — which meant covering the news that the singer’s Lamborghini was robbed of nearly $100 million of valuables in Atlanta on Sunday, October 6. Atlanta police confirmed the robbery in a statement to HollywoodLife and said, “There were no signs of forced entry or damage observed to the vehicle. The investigation continues.” After Wendy, 55, caught wind of the ladder details, she wasn’t sure what to make of the theft.

“Mrs. Harris… All I’m saying Tiny is either you didn’t lock your door or maybe this was an inside job,” Wendy said on her October 8 show. “But, hopefully the cameras are working [where her car was parked] and we will know the truth soon,” she continued, before expressing her confusion about the dicey details. “I don’t understand how you keep almost $1 million worth of jewelry in the console of your car on a regular basis,” Wendy questioned.

Fans of Tiny, 44, were relieved to hear that the singer was not harmed when her Lamborghini was raided of $750,000 in jewelry, including her wedding ring, watches, and stud earrings, on Sunday. Tiny told police that she and a friend were having drinks at Bar Amalfi in Midtown Atlanta when the theft occurred. When she returned to her vehicle around 9:45 p.m. local time, she discovered that a blue velour, which contained the valuables, was gone.

Just before falling victim to the serious crime, Tiny attended Tyler Perry Studios’ grand opening in her native Atlanta over the weekend. The singer and husband T.I. rubbed elbows with Hollywood’s elite at the star-studded event, including Oprah and Samuel L. Jackson. Tiny shared photos from the event after the robbery, writing “on a lighter note,” in the caption of her Instagram post. We’re glad she’s safe!