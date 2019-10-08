‘Modern Family’ Exclusive Photos: Claire Juggles The Twins At Yoga Class

Claire decides to take the twins to yoga class in these EXCLUSIVE photos from the Oct. 9 episode of ‘Modern Family.’ Claire has her hands full — literally.

Phil, Claire, Alex, and Luke love having Haley’s twins around, but taking care of them is exhausting. In the Oct. 9 episode of Modern Family, they realize that the babies might help them with a few things on their to-do lists, so they decide to give Haley the day off. In these EXCLUSIVE photos from the episode, Claire takes the twins to yoga class and has one on each hip as she gets in a little workout. Claire is no stranger to juggling kids, so she’s not breaking a sweat… right now at least. The Oct. 9 episode is titled “Perfect Pairs.”

The Modern Family fam just keeps on growing! Haley and Dylan welcomed their twins — a boy and a girl named George and Poppy — at the end of last season. The arrival of the twins has been quite the adjustment for everyone. The Dunphys have been trying to help out the new parents in any way that they can.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with cast member Nolan Gould about the final season. The show will be coming to an end in 2020 after 11 incredible seasons. This cast has been working together for over a decade, so saying goodbye is not going to be easy. “It’s pretty crazy. It’s starting to sink in,” Nolan told HollywoodLife. He added that it’s “pretty crazy to think that this time next year we won’t be doing it. I don’t have any crazy observations other than that because it’s just super surreal for me and I haven’t wrapped my mind around it.”

There are still a number of episodes to go until Modern Family’s final episodes. The Dunphys and the Pritchetts are going to be bringing the laughs until the very end — that’s a guarantee. Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.