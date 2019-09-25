‘Modern Family’s Nolan Gould Teases Final Season Premiere: There Will Be ‘A Lot Of Stress & Drama’

It’s officially time for ‘Modern Family’s farewell season. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nolan Gould about the season 11 premiere, the last first table read, and more.

Over the course of the last decade, fans have watched the Modern Family cast grow up and evolve. The Emmy-winning show returns for its final season on Sept. 25 and picks up right where we left off: the arrival of Haley’s twins. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from star Nolan Gould, 20, about what to expect in the season 11 premiere. “Everyone’s kind of figuring out how to live with these babies now in their lives and we get to see what Luke is like as an uncle,” Nolan told HollywoodLife at the ABC Summer TCA Party in Aug. 2019. As for how Luke is taking to being an uncle, Nolan teased, “He’s not very good at it. I hope it changes. I hope he works his way up to being a cool uncle, but for now, he is having no part of it.”

He added, “There’s definitely going to be a lot of stress and drama in the Dunphy household especially with Claire and Phil. The first episode focuses on them critiquing Haley’s parenting style. Haley is worried she’s not going to be a good mom and Phil and Claire also worry about her. We’ll see how it works out. Hopefully, she can keep those babies alive.”

Back in July 2019, the official Instagram page for Modern Family posted a then and now photo collage of the cast at their very first table read for the series premiere and the last first table read. “It’s the last of the first and the first of the last,” Nolan said. “It’s pretty crazy. It’s starting to sink in. We had a photoshoot that day and we were all dressed up in character and it was pretty crazy to think that this time next year we won’t be doing it. I don’t have any crazy observations other than that because it’s just super surreal for me and I haven’t wrapped my mind around it.” He noted that it “makes me feel really old” looking at the photo.

When Nolan stopped by HollywoodLife’s New York City offices in May 2019, he admitted that his dream guest star would be Free Solo’s Alex Honnold. The young actor has another dream guest star in mind for the final season. “Keanu Reeves is my favorite actor of all time,” Nolan said. “I don’t know how we would work him in. He’s not really a comedic actor, but if we ever decided to have a big stunt, I would like Keanu Reeves to do that.”

As for whether or not he knows how the show will end, Nolan said: “I don’t know the ending. I don’t think we have one yet.” There are still a number of episodes left before the series finale, which will be a one-hour episode. It’s time to sit back and continue to enjoy the wonderful ride that Modern Family has been for the past 10 years. Modern Family season 11 will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.