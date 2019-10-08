Diddy Keeps Kim Porter’s Memory Alive With Sweet Family Photo Ahead Of 1-Year Death Anniversary

It’s an emotional time for Diddy, as he and his children near the one-year anniversary of his former partner, Kim Porter’s, tragic death in November 2018, but it seems clear that he will love her ‘forever.’

Diddy, 49, is still in mourning over the loss of his former partner, Kim Porter. The producer, born Sean Combs, posted a beautiful tribute for Kim on Instagram on Oct. 8. “It was all a dream,” Diddy began the caption of his black and white photo featuring Kim and their twins daughters. “When you have a child with somebody it’s important that you love them forever. It’s one of the truest blessings in the world. When I look at this picture all I see is LOVE.” Following his loving message, Diddy tagged, Kim, Misa Hylton, with whom he shares his son, Justin, and Sarah Chapman, who he has a daughter with named Chance. Diddy finished off the emotional post with “All hail the queens,” featured in all caps.

Diddy and his children — Quincy, 28, Christian, 21, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 12, — are preparing for the one-year anniversary of Kim’s death on November 15 as a result of pneumonia. While the two split in 2007, following an on-again-off-again relationship that lasted 13 years, they did remain fairly amicable and Diddy is still missing Kim all these months later. The rapper posted a backlit photo of Kim, posing outside with her hands framing the sun, on his Instagram on August 24 with the caption, “I miss you” written in all caps.

And apart from his social media accounts, he has been very candid and honest about how difficult it’s been coming to terms with his and his children’s loss. “But, honestly, [for] anybody that’s lost a mother or lost a soulmate it takes time. It takes time. They say time heals all wounds, [but] when it comes to your other or mothers, I don’t think that’s the case,” Diddy said, speaking with Essence Magazine on May 9. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” he said, failing to hold back his tears.

Through all the tragedy, though, Diddy and his family learned to build on love “and all of that care she gave to us every day, we just came together. It really made me proud that even though I didn’t get married, Kim and I, along with the other mothers of my children, raised a great family. We have a great family. The way we’re handling it is together.”