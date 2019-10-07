Tyga Awkwardly Wears Travis Scott’s Jordan 1 Retro Shoes As Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors Swirl

Tyga took to Instagram on Oct. 7 to share a photo of himself posing in front of a car and showing off Travis Scott’s Jordan 1 Retro style sneakers, just days after stirring up reconciliation rumors with ex Kylie Jenner.

Tyga, 29, got a lot of his Instagram followers’ attention on Oct. 7 when he posted a photo of himself wearing none other than the model of Jordan sneakers that are named after Travis Scott! The rapper was leaning back against the front side of a bright red car in the eye-catching pic and showing off the brown and white kicks, which are officially named the Travis Scott Jordan Retro 1 sneakers, and it’s definitely kind of awkward considering he and ex Kylie Jenner, 22, who just recently split from Travis, have been stirring up romance rumors in the past few days. Was Tyga trying to cryptically say something with the photo? We’re not sure since he only tagged @lovewestcoast in the caption, but it certainly brought up interesting comments from its viewers.

“the shadeeeee,” one follower wrote. “I know y’all peep the Scotts on his feet👀,” another pointed out. “Like the kicks,” a third wrote while others just kept asking where Kylie was.

Tyga and Kylie first started dating rumors after Kylie was spotted at the same recording studio as him around 2 AM on Oct. 2, just one day after news that she split from Travis, who is the father of her one-year-old daughter Stormi, made headlines. Although Kylie later denied that she was hanging out with her ex and insisted she was just dropping off her friends, she was spotted at a club that he was at on Oct. 5. Although they weren’t seen together, it’s still leading some to believe they could be reigniting that spark that was between them in the past.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Tyga, Kylie, and Travis situation from here but we’ll definitely be on the lookout for any more news!