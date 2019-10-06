Lamar Odom and his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr were spotted leaving Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, CA in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, just minutes after his ex Khloe Kardashian arrived.

That was close! Khloe Kardashian, 35, almost ran into her ex Lamar Odom, 39, and his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr, when she showed up to Hyde Lounge, the same West Hollywood nightclub they were partying at on the night of Oct. 5. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen entering the club looking great with her blonde bob on full display. She wore a black top with a plunging neckline and matching PVC black pants that hugged her figure for the outing. Lamar and Sabrina left the club just a mere minutes after Khloe arrived, and were photographed looking low-key in a car. We’re not sure if they actually ran into each other behind closed doors or if Lamar just decided to book it once he spotted Khloe, but it definitely looked like things could have gotten VERY awkward in a short span of time!

The awkwardness is not all about the former couple’s previous romance though. Lamar has recently made some public comments about moving on from Khloe, who he was married to from 2009 until 2015, after a fan expressed wishes that he would get back with her in a comment on Instagram. “I am currently with a woman I love and respect,” he wrote in a response to the fan. “I am leaving whatever in the past in the past. If you can’t respect me and my girl the please unfollow me.”

In addition to that comment, there was speculation that Lamar may have been shading Khloe when he posted a before and after photo of Sabrina, showcasing her weight loss, and a caption that got the attention of many followers. “Scrollin through @getuptoparr page like DAMN!!! 😍😍 My baby is an extremely hard worker. All NATURAL and real from the inside out. God has bought her in my life for me to reach my full potential and that’s to be Great. I got nuttin but Love for this women #lamarandsabrina #wcw” the caption read, leading some to point out one of the hashtags sounded a lot like Lamar and Khloe’s previous reality show, Khloe & Lamar.

Although neither Khloe or Lamar has recently said anything directly about each other, it’s clear to see they’re both moving on, especially Khloe, who is trying to enjoy her single life after breaking up with the father of her one-year-old daughter True, Tristan Thompson, 28, in Feb. We’re just glad they didn’t have a bad experience running into each other at the club!