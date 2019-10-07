‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas Replaces Gwen Stefani As New Coach For Season 18

A new face will be on the coaches panel for season 18 of ‘The Voice’ — Nick Jonas! He’ll be joining Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, who are all returning.

Nick Jonas is headed to the Big Red Chair on season 18 of The Voice. The singer was confirmed as a coach for the show’s spring 2020 season. He’ll sit alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, while Gwen Stefani, who is currently serving as a coach for season 17, will not be returning. “I’m so excited to be part of The Voice family,” Nick said in a statement. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

The exciting announcement was made on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Blake popping up to scare Nick and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as they sat for their interview with the talk show host. Blake has been a coach since the very first season of The Voice, and is clearly wasting no time hazing the newest addition! Meanwhile, season 18 will be John’s third go, and Kelly’s fifth. Nick previously served as an advisor for Christina Aguilera’s team during the show’s eighth season.

Up until season 17 of The Voice, Adam Levine also always sat on the coaches panel with Blake. He was even confirmed to coach season 17 alongside Blake, John and Kelly, but dropped out before filming began. Instead, Gwen returned to replace him. However, since she’s busy with her Las Vegas residency next spring, it’s the perfect time for Nick to step in!

2019 has been an amazing year for Nick, as he, Joe and Kevin got the Jonas Brothers back together six years after their split. The guys have been touring non-stop since August, and they’ll be keeping it going until the beginning of 2020. The tour will wrap just in time for The Voice to get underway next spring!