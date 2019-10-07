‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ Reveals First Look At Auli’i Cravalho As Ariel & Fans Are Here For Her Red Hair

Can we be part of Auli’i Cravalho’s world? The ‘Moana’ star is back as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ and Disney diehards are loving her red hair, shown in a new teaser for the TV musical.

Disney fans are flipping their fins after seeing the first look at The Little Mermaid Live!, the TV musical airing on ABC this November. The promo, posted on Instagram on October 6, shows the first glimpse of the musical’s cast in costume, including Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel. Auli’i, 18, is best known as voicing Moana in the Disney movie of the same name, and now fans are able to see the young woman behind that spectacular voice. And she looks gorgeous in her second time playing a Disney princess. Auli’i, naturally a brunette, now has the fiery red hair of our beloved mermaid (dinglehopper not included) and commenters on her Instagram post are obsessed.

“ok I really wasn’t mentally, physically or emotionally prepared for this,” one Little Mermaid devotee commented. RISE and Slender Man star Taylor Richardson wrote, “LOOK👏🏼 AT👏🏼 YOU👏🏼 so excited to watch you kill it.” Lethal Weapon star Chandler Kinney commented, “OMG STOPPPPPP IM SHOOK.” One fan did a callback to Moana, quoting some of Auli’i’s famous lyrics: “How far I’ll goooo.” Another pointed out that Auli’i really did go all the way to become Ariel, writing, “Them red eyebrows tho 👀👀.” HollywoodLife got to speak with Auli’i at the ABC’s Summer TCA All-Star Party in August, and she was so excited about this live show. She revealed that she actually got to meet the original Ariel, Jodi Benson, while preparing for the role!

“[Jodi’s] truly been one of my big sister princesses,” she said. “She sat me down, I remember, the last time I saw her at D23 and she said, ‘Just get ready. This is your legacy. You will forever be Moana and buckle up, Buttercup, because this will follow you for the rest of your life.’” And now I get to play Ariel. So I’m sending her all my love.”

The Little Mermaid Live! teaser also shows most of the cast in costume, as well. Queen Latifah is playing Ursula for her second time (technically) and looks divine. John Stamos is ‘stached out as Chef Louis, Shaggy is in head to toe red leather as Sebastian, and Graham Phillips is dreamy as Prince Eric. We can’t wait to watch!

The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, November 5 at 8:00pm on ABC.