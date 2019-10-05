South Korean singer JinSoul got her fans’ attention on Oct. 5 when she showed up to an event with much darker locks than they’re used to and they took to Twitter to express their excitement about the makeover.

JinSoul, 22, looked happy to go from blonde to black on Oct. 5 and her fans seemed to agree! The gorgeous South Korean singer, who is known for her platinum hair, showed off darker strands when she attended a public event with her girl group LOONA and it didn’t take long for videos and pics of the makeover to make they’re way all over Twitter. In the media clips, JinSoul can be seen looking stylish in a black outfit and happily waving to fans outside the event after getting out of a van with the other girls of the group. Audience members also posted clips of her strutting her stuff with black hair during LOONA’s performance on stage from the same day.

Once news of JinSoul’s fresh newly-colored hair made its way around social media, fans quickly expressed their opinions about it by posting adoring memes and tweets that reflected their love for the artist. “that gasp was to represent all the orbits- thank you for channeling our energy op #JinsoulBlackHair” one tweet along with the video of LOONA’s arrival read. “Do you have plans for today? Well cancel them. If it’s your anniverary [sic], don’t celebrate it. If your birthday is today, change it. Today is not your day, it is jinsoul and her hair’s day only and that’s that #JINSOULBLACKHAIR,” another tweet read.

“JINSOUL WE LOVE YOU #JINSOULBLACKHAIRPARTY,” a third fan posted while others made funny memes that bid farewell to the beauty’s lighter look. “JinSoul’s blonde hair: June 2017-Oct. 2019,” one tweet read along with older pics of JinSoul in that time frame. Some fans also pointed out how they felt her black hair was a healthier option because of the chemicals included in her old platinum hair. All in all, the new look definitely won most people over!

that gasp was to represent all the orbits- thank you for channeling our energy op 🙏#JinsoulBlackHairpic.twitter.com/40yTIzwLGm — lost in the loonaverse🦋💚 (@mobiusexplorer) October 5, 2019

JinSoul’s new look was clearly a surprise as fans didn’t seem to know about it until she made her appearance on Saturday, but she seemed just as happy as her supporters when she appeared confident and glowing! We look forward to seeing more appearances of her flaunting her new appealing long locks!