‘RHOBH’ Newbie Sutton Stracke Reveals Whether She’ll Try To Fill Lisa Vanderpump’s Shoes

Sutton Stracke teased a similarity she and Lisa Vanderpump share — is it enough for the new ‘RHOBH’ addition to turn into the next LVP? The party planner shared her goal for Season 10 with HollywoodLife.

Sutton Stracke has big shoes to fill, since she’ll be making her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills right after Lisa Vanderpump’s departure. But does the famed party planner even want to step into those shoes to begin with? “No way could I. No. I mean, no,” Sutton revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at her new clothing store, The Sutton Concept, on Oct. 2. Sutton explained that she and LVP have a “completely different personality”…save for one similarity.

“Now, I get to call myself a businesswoman, so that’s kind of fun,” Sutton told HollywoodLife, referring to her new clothing venture that’ll donate 15 percent of its sales to breast cancer philanthropy throughout the month of October. Here’s a fun fact — The Sutton Concept, located on WeHo’s North Almont Drive, is just under a five-minute drive from the hot spots run by Lisa: SUR Restaurant, PUMP Lounge and TomTom. With this likeness in location and career title (entrepreneur), Sutton added, “And we’re in West Hollywood, but no, I’m not trying to fill her shoes.” Anyways, Sutton has yet to have a conversation with LVP! “I’ve never met her, but I actually used to see her a lot. Like at Cecconi’s getting lunch, but no, I’ve never met her,” Sutton added.

So, what is Sutton trying to do? “I’m just trying to be myself,” she revealed to HollywoodLife. Authenticity really is Sutton’s motto — she explained, “You know, I’m not an actress. I’m not in the Hollywood world at all. So this is, this is real, and I can’t be anything but real. I can’t be anything but myself. So hopefully the drama’s probably going to be in running the store. Hopefully, you know, that we do well and we get clients in here.” Sutton leads an interesting life of her own, as she also juggles an art collecting hobby, in addition to sitting on the boards of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and the American Ballet Theater.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais, 52, known for her starring role in The Jamie Foxx Show, was named as the other newcomer to the RHOBH cast for Season 10! Season 9 wrapped with the three-part reunion that aired in July 2019, which LVP failed to show face at following a feud with her co-stars sparked by PuppyGate drama. “I’m glad it’s all over. It was a horrible year for me personally and professionally working in that situation, so moving forward now may be time for this,” the Bravo star, who had starred on RHOBH since its inaugural season, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on June 6.