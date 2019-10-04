Cardi B Proves Baby Kulture’s The ‘Queen Of Fashion’ In Head-To-Toe Chanel Outfit

Cardi B ended Paris Fashion Week at Chanel’s Spring Summer 2020 show, and she was clearly inspired! After returning to The States, the rapper used the same designer to transform Kulture into a miniature posh queen.

If mom wears Chanel, so does daughter! Cardi B, 26, rocked a head-to-toe Chanel outfit for the designer’s SS20 show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, and it was Kulture Kiari Cephus’ turn to do the same after the toddler’s mom returned to California. Cardi dressed her and Offset’s one-year-old daughter in a collared sweater that repped Chanel’s blinged out C’s, complete with the luxury label’s red quilted purse. With the additions of a red plaid skirt, loafers and a knitted hat, Kulture looked like she could’ve been one of Madeline’s schoolmates strolling down the cobblestone streets of Paris! Kulture looked giddy in her posh getup, as seen in a Boomerang that Cardi shared to Instagram on Oct. 4.

“Dress by Mommy ❤️,” Cardi captioned the clip — she should consider a side hustle in styling! Kulture’s most fashionable accessories, however, were the two toothbrushes she held in each hand. Were they designer, too? Kulture’s no stranger to expensive price tags, after her parents threw her a reported $400,000 first birthday party in July 2019!

The fashion critics put in their two cents: Kulture looked adorable in her layers of Chanel! One fan gushed that the toddler is the “queen of fashion,” and the mom of a fellow young fashionista — NYFW front-row sitter Taylen Biggs, 6 — wrote to Cardi, “Omg This is Everything!!!! Cardi love her outfit so much!!!!”

Cardi had a designer moment herself (okay, more than one) throughout Paris Fashion Week. In addition to the $34,000 Chanel jumpsuit, fedora and coat combination that she wore to the designer’s show on Oct. 1, Cardi went incognito at the Eiffel Tower in a Thom Browne skirt suit on Sept. 28. It was the high-fashion version of a lycra suit, complete with a floral mask to completely cover her face. Cardi knows how to pull off a head-to-toe designer look, quite literally.