Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Long Legs In Black Mini Skirt 2 Days After Justin Bieber’s Wedding

While Justin Bieber had his big wedding with Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez had an important event of her own: the premiere of her Netflix series, ‘Undocumented Living.’ The executive producer looked powerful in a leather black skirt!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding wasn’t the only big event to kick off this fall season! Two days after the lovers tied the knot in South Carolina on Sept. 30, Selena Gomez, 27, was the MVP of her own night at the premiere of a Netflix series she executive produced, Living Undocumented, on Oct. 2. Befitting such a high title, the singer and actress looked like the showrunner in an all-black outfit made up of a leather skirt and blazer, complemented by pointed pumps — all key essentials for a boss lady not bothered by her ex!

Selena shared photos from the memorable night to her Instagram the following day, which included her sitting in a director’s chair and posing with attendees at the screening. The pictures included some of the families featured in the Netflix series about eight undocumented families who suffer under the the looming threat of deportation in the U.S. “Such an honor to share this project with some of my family and friends last night and to introduce them to the amazing, courageous people who shared their stories in the documentary. Grateful to play a part in getting this out into the world. ❤️,” Selena reflected in her post’s caption.

The “Wolves” singer had even more words to say at the screening on Wednesday night! “I’m very grateful that we got to do this. Immigration is all over the news and I understand that, but what was so great about this was bringing the humanity to it and really seeing these people’s hearts and what they’ve contributed and what they are,” Selena told the crowd. The project was especially personal to the Disney alum, since her own family members had immigrated to Texas from Mexico, which she revealed in a moving essay for Time magazine.

Meanwhile, Justin married Hailey (a second time) at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30. They reportedly exchanged their vows in front of 154 guests, which included famous faces like the Jenner trio (Kylie, Kendall and Kris), Jaden Smith, Joan Smalls and Scooter Braun. Selena did not attend her ex’s nuptials — she and Justin appeared to split for good in March 2018, following an on-again, off-again romance that can be traced to dating rumors that started all the way in 2010.