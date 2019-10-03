‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Insists He’s Done With Jen After She Meets Up With JWoww Behind His Back

With Ronnie staying home to focus on his sobriety, JWoww invites Jen Harley out to the strip club behind his back on this week’s ‘Jersey Shore’ — and major tension rises.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Pauly “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino head to the strip club in Las Vegas on the Oct. 2 episode of Jersey Shore, but Ronnie Ortiz-Magro decides to stay behind, as he’s newly sober. “It’s not the place for me right now when I’m going through my sobriety,” Ronnie explains. “I don’t want to risk all of that for a night out at a strip club.” With Ron out of the picture, JWoww takes it upon herself to invite his on/off girlfriend, Jen Harley, out with the rest of the group. Ron has been insisting to the cast that things are fine between him and Jen, but Jen has been DMing a much different tale to Angelina. So JWoww wants to get to the bottom of it.

The rest of the group is really not on-board with the decision, though. “I don’t understand why Jenni’s getting involved,” Angelina says. “What a f***ing hypocrite. You wanted to kill me because I was talking about your divorce and now look what you’re doing.” Vinny adds, “I’m not going anywhere near Jen and I want Ron to know I’m not part of this whatsoever.” Finally, Jen arrives and starts gossiping with Jwoww about what’s going on with Ronnie.

“He’s been great, and then all of a sudden, he goes on a trip [to Cabo] and he’s like, f*** you, you’re a f***ing wh***, blah blah blah,” she complains. “Why the 180, you know what I mean? It’s, like, completely not him. It’s not the person I’ve been with every f***ing night.”

This confuses JWoww even further. In a confessional, she says, “Ron’s saying everything’s fine with him and Jen and that they’re great, but she’s telling me that she hasn’t spoken to him in, like, a week. So who the f*** is lying?! I wish Ron would just say…hey, I’m going through some s***. Because that’s what family’s for. We help each other. We can’t help you if you don’t tell us the problem”

Next Jerzday, it's the perfect recipe for a full-on Ronpage. 💥 And it's all happening when #JSFamilyVacation continues… pic.twitter.com/KjbelZBk7D — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) September 27, 2019

Eventually, Pauly, who doesn’t interact with Jen at the club at all, decides to take matters into his own hands and text Ronnie to let him know what’s going on. “He’s my friend before she is,” Pauly explains. “It’s bro code.” Ron receives the text while he’s doing confessional interviews back at the hotel, and it’s not long before he storms out. “I’ve done a lot of work on myself,” he rants. “I know my limit and I can’t relapse because of her. It can’t happen.”

Back at the strip club, Jen continues to put on a good face for the girls. “I’m honestly a little worried about him right now,” she admits. “He goes – you don’t know the real me, I’m happy without you. Like, just talking s*** to me.” Slowly, Deena starts to come around and believe what Jen is saying, too. “See, he tries to make it like you’re the problem,” she reveals, to which Jen responds, “Always. If [he’s] that unhappy with me, as [he] says that [he is], I’m like…then go!”

Then, Ronnie starts texting Jen nonstop messages. After the cast leaves the strip club, she sends them to JWoww, who reads them to everyone else. “These are Ron’s texts to Jen: You would go to the Crazy Horse and f***ing embarrass me,” she reads. “I f***ing hate you. You’re fu**ing dead to me. Stay in the strip club where you belong. We’re f***ing done. Get your s*** out of my house and my life.” When the group gets back to the hotel room, Ronnie is nowhere to be found, and Jwoww finally comes to the realization that she may have crossed the line by inviting Jen out.

However, the next morning, Ronnie returns and is in a very calm mood. Rather than beat around the bush, he decides to hash things out with everyone right away. “I told her I wasn’t going to be [at the strip club,] so why would [she] go?” he says. “Jumping right back into environments like that used to get me into trouble. It’s the complete opposite of what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Ronnie’s mood takes a turn when he finds out it was JWoww who initiated Jen coming to the strip club, though. “Why did you invite her, Jenni!?” he demands. “She’s the last person I want involved in this. I don’t invite [your ex], Roger [Mathews] out. Why would you do that? If I’m not going to be there, she has no right to be there. Let her go home to her f**ing daughter. That shows you don’t have good intentions.”

They go back and forth for awhile, and JWoww tries to diffuse the situation by explaining that Jen had nothing negative to say about Ronnie at the strip club. He’s not buying it, though. “She’s such a f***ing fake person,” he rants. “She knew I wasn’t going to be there, so that’s why she went. She’ll do anything to try and manipulate the situation and make it seem like it’s me or I’m off my sobriety. That’s what it is. She’s always been like that. She tries to push me to overreact but I’m not at that place in my life anymore. I handle things better than I did all of last year. I have too much stuff going on that she can jeopardize. I can’t be with someone who’s like that.”

Finally, Vinny asks the burning question: “Are you going to keep going back [to her]?” Ronnie insists that it’s over for real. “Last night was the last straw,” he confirms. “I’m good as a person. I’m doing fine. I can only control myself and honestly, that’s all I want to do.”

This is far from the first time that Ronnie has told his roommates that he’s done with Jen, though, so we’ll have to see if it holds up as Jersey Shore continues next Thursday on at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!