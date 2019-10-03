HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering Caroline Kraddick’s brand new song, ‘Stronger,’ which has a powerful message that will inspire anybody!

Caroline Kraddick is back with her empowering new song, “Stronger”! In addition to being Caroline’s newest single, the track will also serve as the anthem for Caroline’s charity, Kidd’s Kids, which was founded by her father, the late Kidd Kraddick. “”Stronger” is one of my favorite songs that I’ve worked on so far,” Caroline told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Not just because of the musical style, but also because of the incredible message. I wanted a song that the children that I serve in my charity, Kidd’s Kids, could relate to, but also one that discussed my struggles and what I’ve been through. “Stronger” is the perfect combination of that. I think the lyrics are incredibly relatable and encouraging.”

Caroline wrote the track with Andrew Dixon and Hannah Madison Taylor, with Andrew also serving as the producer. “I’m just gonna get stronger,” she sings in the chorus. “It might take a little longer, can’t look back on the messes I made, I’m not going that way, and when life hits harder, I just come back higher, stand up to the pressure I face, ’cause diamonds don’t break, I’m just gonna get stronger.”



“Stronger” really is the perfect anthem for Kidd’s Kids, which gifts all-expense paid trips to Disney World to children who have life threatening and life altering diseases. Kidd founded the organization in 1991, and after his death, Caroline took over as the CEO and Chief Happiness Officer.

Check out the EXCLUSIVE premiere of “Stronger” above. The song will officially be released on Oct. 4!