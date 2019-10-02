Watch
‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Shows Off His Incredible 6-Pack Abs On ‘WWHL’ — Video

Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron got to play bartender on ‘WWHL’ and viewers got an eyeful when he flashed his sexy bare abs.

The Bachelorette is over but we’re still getting a look at Tyler Cameron‘s sexy abs thanks to Andy Cohen. He had him appear as his bartender on Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 1 and Tyler had to flash his torso as a reward for the guests winning a game. “I think my bartender has given my guests a dirty thought or two so I thought we could play a game where he gets to bust out his washboard, it’s time for Ab-Fab,” he announced. Andy then threw some Real Housewives of Orange County trivia questions at his guests Jenny McCarthy and RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter telling the audience, “If they get three answers correct between them we’ll reward them with having Tyler flash his abs.”

Jenny obnoxiously replied “He’s no Donnie Wahlberg, that’s all I have to say,” then sipping on her drink, referring to her husband to which Tyler replied “ooowh” at her brutal diss. The ladies managed to get three of the six questions right and Andy yelled “Show us your abs,” slowly to Tyler, who actually looked pretty shy about it. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean jacket and quickly pulled his shirt up to his chest to flash his incredibly hot ripped torso.

Andy loved every second of it, telling Tyler that the sight of his abs nearly gave him a “heart attack” and “That was amazing,” as the audience whooped throughout the former Bachelorette runner up’s sexy body flash. It looks like he got a spray tan before going on the show as his chest matched his golden face. The 26-year-old is a former model and has kept up his gym habits, which came in handy when he appeared on the ABC dating show.

While Tyler didn’t get to speak much and was there as eye candy, he did reveal “I may be single,” in a teasing way. That raised eyebrows as to if he and model Gigi Hadid, 24, had broken up. He also said he’s wants to date a “normal girl,” though he has been spotted leaving the model’s apartment numerous times after spending the night.

 