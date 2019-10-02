Cindy Crawford, 53, Wears Nothing But Tiny Towel In Hot New Instagram Post — See Pics
Cindy Crawford took to Instagram on Oct. 2 to share two photos of herself looking amazing while wearing only a white towel during a sauna session.
Cindy Crawford, 53, proved she’s still incredibly fit and gorgeous when she shared photos of herself not wearing much! The supermodel was sitting and posing in nothing but a white towel as she sat in a sauna room looking relaxed. The brunette beauty went makeup-free as she had her hair up and smiled up-close in one of the snapshots. “Missed my morning sauna time. Finally home ❤️” she captioned the post.
Once she posted the gems, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment with a plethora of compliments. “What a natural beauty 😍,” one wrote. “Looking so pretty,” another said. “Yes Cindy! My all time fave supermodel 🙌🙌” a third comment read. Other followers left simple heart emojis and heart-eyed ones.
Before her latest photos, Cindy turned heads when she posted a figure-flattering bikini pic. The stunner posed in a maroon swimsuit while also wearing a hat and sunglasses and it was the ultimate post! The photo was taken in front of a beautiful lake during Cindy’s vacation in Canada and it helped to showcase her toned abs and long slender frame that made her popular as a model back in the 90s. “A little bit of lake light ✨🇨🇦,” her caption for the pic read and it was also met with many positive comments.
In addition to showing off pics of herself, Cindy is known to show off pics of her look-alike daughter Kaia Gerber, 18. The mother-daughter duo are often seen hanging out together, whether it’s going to the gym, or taking in the sun on a vacation, they always seem to look like twins with their similar features. Kaia, who is also a model, is truly carrying on in her mom’s footsteps and it’s a great sight to see!