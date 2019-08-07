Cindy Crawford Proves She’s Still Perfection In A Bikini At 53 — See Sexy New Pic

Cindy Crawford made us check our calendars to make sure it wasn’t 1992. The catwalk alum proved her runway days weren’t a distant memory by posing in a maroon bikini amid a summer getaway in Canada!

Cindy Crawford just needs a Pepsi can to fully transport us to the early ’90s. More than two decades after the 53-year-old supermodel’s chiseled abs and long legs made her a sensation in the pre-millennial era, she showed off her claims to fame once again in a triangle bikini top and low-ride bottoms. Cindy wore the maroon bikini set while soaking in the sun by a lake in Canada, and shared the snapshot of her summer day to Instagram on Aug. 7. “A little bit of lake light ✨🇨🇦,” the mother of two wrote, but she had shades and a fedora to protect against that light!

While Cindy’s comments section reverberated with compliments like “stunning” and “beautiful,” a few oddballs felt the need to put down a woman for wearing a bikini in her 50s. “Look at me look at me – time to let it go your ship has sailed,” one such ageist hater commented, while another troll wrote, “You are old now. I don’t think you are living in reality. Men do not foam at the mouth at 55 year old women. Trust me.” But Cindy has already served an excellent clapback — and lesson about womanhood — against an age-shamer who ridiculed her for posing nude in Russell James’ 2018 photography book Angels, which she brought up during a WWD event in June.

“I remember some snarky person on Instagram — there seem to be a lot of those — posted something like, ‘Ah, why are you still doing those at your age?’ And I was like, is there an age where being nude isn’t beautiful?” Cindy told the crowd, adding, “It’s just a different kind of beauty…That is part of the reason I still do shoots.” Louder for the jealous people in the back of Cindy’s comments sections!

Cindy has been enjoying her summer days by the lake as of late, as you can see in her nature-filled Instagram! While the model hasn’t disclosed her exact location, she appears to be at Lake Joseph in the Canadian regional municipality of Muskoka, where her husband Rande Gerber, 57, and their children Kaia Gerber, 17, and Presley Gerber, 20, own a lake house and have enjoyed past summer vacations.