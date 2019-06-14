Cindy Crawford Slams Trolls Who Shamed Her For Posing In The Buff At 53

Women are beautiful at every and any age. Cindy Crawford shut down a troll who came for her for celebrating her own body: ‘Is there an age where being nude isn’t beautiful?’

Cindy Crawford, 53, is an iconic super model, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get her fair share of haters every so often. The legendary model addressed trolls who think she should stop modeling nude because she’s 53 last week at a WWD event with Greg Renker. “They posted something like, ‘Ah, why are you still doing those at your age?'” Cindy recounted about a recent age-shamer.

“I was like, ‘Is there any age where being nude isn’t beautiful?'” Cindy responded at the event. “It’s just a different kind of beauty. This is part of the reason I still do shoots.” Cindy said that “there’s still beauty” in women who are in their 50s. “I hope this is politically correct, but sometimes I say I need Viagra for shoots,” Cindy joked. “It’s harder to get it up.”

But even though Cindy playfully spoke about how modeling has gotten difficult as she has gotten older in the industry, she also works hard to maintain her physique and appearance camera-ready. “‘Avoiding the sun, not smoking, drinking a lot of water, and getting enough sleep is key to looking and feeling good at any age,” Cindy said.

Cindy began modeling right after high school, when she was 18, and signed with Elite New York as her agency when she made the move to the Big Apple. She has been on countless magazine covers, such as Vogue, W, and Allure, and walked in the most high-end fashion shows for names like Versace, Christian Dior, Valentino, and more. Cindy has continued her career over the decades, and served as a mentor for her daughter Kaia, 17, who has began to model as well.

We’re proud that Cindy is rightfully standing up for her career and hard work, and shutting down age discrimination as well. No one should be shamed for how they look at any age.