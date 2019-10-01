Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Blushes & Confesses To Having A Major Crush On Michelle Pfeiffer: You’re ‘Very Hot’

Angelina Jolie is the subject of many girl-crushes, but she had one of her very own and its her ‘Maleficent’ co-star Michelle Pfeiffer. She’s revealing Michelle was her teen crush, finding her ‘very hot’.

It’s easy to crush on gorgeous Angelina Jolie, but she just revealed who her own girl crush was growing up. The 44-year-old is doing the press tour with her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil co-stars Elle Fanning, 21, and Michelle Pfeiffer, 61, and let it slip that growing up she found Michelle “very hot” and that she had a massive crush on Michelle as a teen. Especially in her iconic role as Elvira in 1983’s Scarface.

The trio sat down with a reporter from Access Hollywood and when asked who her teen crush was Angie hesitated and looked down in deep thought. Then Elle jumped in to say “Danny Zuko in Grease,” referring to the character. Angie then turned to Michelle and said, “I loved you in Grease” as she starred in the original 1978 film’s 1982 sequel. “Was I your teen crush” Michelle slyly asked the mother of six who responded “Actually I was definitely into you. When you sang ‘Cool Rider’ on that ladder, you were very hot. Scarface also, I had a crush on you.”

When a fan named Praisey posted the video to Twitter, she asked “angelina already left her husband, what you gon’ do michelle??” A user named Madelene noted “She’s all of us” referring to crushing on timelessly gorgeous Michelle. A fan named Squirrely replied “Michelle Pfeiffer is my first female crush, Angelina Jolie is my second. So I’m in girl crush heaven right now.” A woman named Anne wrote “I met Michelle in a fabric store four years ago and I have just never been the same since,” after coming face to face with the beauty.

Angelina has admitted she had a girl crush on Michelle while growing up.

Both Angelina and Michelle stunned at the movie’s Hollywood premiere on Sept. 30. Angelina wore a sexy body-hugging black sequin one-shoulder gown with a silver scorpion-like design on her hip. At one point she even brought her five of her six kids out on the black and white carpet to pose with her (eldest son Maddox, 18, is away at college in South Korea). Michelle wore an elegant wine colored satin gown with a deep blue belt, looking absolutely incredible. You can check out their looks as well as those of the other celebs who attended in our gallery here.