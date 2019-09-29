Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: All The Times They’ve Proven They’re Relationship Goals In Sweet Pics

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are head over heels in love. Throughout their romance, this hot couple has given so many amazing #RelationshipGoals moments.

Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 21, are still going strong these days. The couple started dating in 2017 and they’ve only fallen more in love as time has gone on. Scott and Sofia have shared so many cute moments over the course of their relationship so far. From their romantic getaways to just walking down the street, Scott and Sofia make us swoon every time they step out together.

The couple has never been shy about their love for each other. They’re constantly out and about together and always holding hands. Scott and Sofia were recently spotted out together in New York City holding hands during New York Fashion Week. Sofia had the biggest smile on her face as she walked hand-in-hand with Scott. Sofia looked fabulous in a sexy leather look, while Scott looked dapper in a navy sweater and white pants. These two took NYFW by storm.

Scott and Sofia have gone on a number of getaways together. They went on a romantic vacation to Venice in 2017 and couldn’t stop showing off their love for one another. At one point during their trip, Scott and Sofia shared a sweet kiss on a boat ride. Seriously, could these two be any cuter? The couple recently returned to Italy in the summer of 2019 along with the KarJenner family. Scott has three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and they all love Sofia. The couple has gone on a number of outings with Scott’s little ones.

Scott loves gushing about his love. In a preview of the Sept. 29 episode of Flip It Like Disick, Scott said that Sofia is ” definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man, and made things easier in my life.” Now that is a #RelationshipGoals statement!