Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana, 17, Stuns In Gorgeous Pink Homecoming Dress & Heels

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana is looking all grown up as she poses with a date in a gorgeous set of photos!

Ariana Biermann, 17, is looking just like her mom Kim Zolciak in her latest photos! The teenager poses with a hand on her hip alongside with fellow classmate Camden Crouche as they look all-ready for their big night out. Kim’s daughter rocks her gorgeous highlighted hair in a sleek blowout, as she confidently wears a skin-tight strapless mini dress in a romantic blush shade. The Sheri Hill dress highlights her toned, bikini-ready body which she happily showed off in a pool photo the other day. Ariana pairs the sweet number with a flirty pair of nude lace-up sandals, featuring a platform, ribbon closure and a flower print on the back heel.

“last hoco w my bff,” the high school senior captioned the photos, referencing homecoming. In the first, the duo are seen posing outdoors, and in the second, they candidly laugh and look at the camera while standing on a scenic staircase. The second photo reveals a string closure for her mini dress, and also gives her followers a peek at her Kim-worthy tan. Ariana’s date Camden matched her pink dress with a blush bow-tie, paired with a crisp white shirt, black pants, and a classic leather shoe.

While Ariana seems to have friend-zoned Camden in her caption, he flirtatiously responded “My date was lookin HOT.” Ariana playfully responded, ” I f—–g love you.” The two appear to have a longstanding friendship, sharing several photos over the years. “I love you bff! thx for always sticking by my side!,” Ariana commented on a December photo Cameron posted of the duo. Her older sister Brielle, 22, was not convinced and straight up asked “R y’all dating.” Cameron kept it cool, and confirmed ” actually I’m single if you tryna go see a movie 😴.”

Whether they’re dating or not, we hope the adorable duo enjoy their last homecoming dance before senior prom!