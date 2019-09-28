‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss took to Instagram on Sept. 28 to share a gorgeous photo of herself looking happy and showing off her figure in a black one-piece swimsuit.

Kandi Burruss, 43, knows what she’s got and she’s all about flaunting it! The gorgeous Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a stunning photo of herself to her Instagram page on Sept. 28 and in it, she’s flashing a bright smile and revealing a lot of skin. The brunette beauty is showing off her figure in a black one-piece swimsuit under a leopard print over shirt in the snapshot, and topping off the look with metallic gold-colored sandals. She’s posing while standing on a staircase with one leg up and bent. “I’ll make you step your game up! #BossMoves @mzsam68 📸: @thekenyamoore cover up from @tagsboutique,” she captioned the pic.

Kandi’s latest photo is believed to have been taken in Greece, where she’s been spending time with her RHOA gals and their annual cast trip. They all left for the trip on Sept. 22 and were gearing up to film season 12 of the popular Bravo series with a lot of excitement. “All of the RHOA cast are looking forward to heading to Greece on Sunday, September 22nd,” a previous source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “A lot of the cast has made progress on their relationships and everyone has had a hand in helping mend relationships. Things as a whole are better than they were at the beginning of the season. They went from not being able to be in the same room together to at least trying to hear one another out.”

When Kandi is not having the time of her life filming and vacationing with co-stars like Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes, she’s gearing up to welcome a third child via surrogate with husband Todd Tucker. The reported news made headlines on Sept. 26 and wasn’t too much of a surprise considering Kandi was seen looking for surrogates in season 11 of RHOA. The upcoming bundle of joy will join Kandi’s 16-year-old daughter Riley, who she shares with ex Russell Spencer, her three-year-old son Ace, who she shares with Todd, and Todd’s 22-year-old daughter Kaela.

We look forward to seeing Kandi’s journey on the 12th season of RHOA! From the look of her latest photo, she’s certainly glowing and ready to entertain!