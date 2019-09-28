Dakota Johnson Steps Out With Chris Martin On Rare Date Night On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Birthday

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gave us a rare look at their love when they dressed up and attended the Place for Peace gala as a couple in New York City on Sept. 27.

Dakota Johnson, 29, and boyfriend Chris Martin, , stepped out looking amazing on a special date night on Sept. 27! The long-term couple attended the Place for Peace gala, which was hosted by Forest Whitaker‘s Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, in New York City and it was definitely a rare sighting since the lovebirds are very private about their relationship. The eventful night featured a fancy dinner and fundraising action so they made sure to dress to impress.

Dakota could be seen looking gorgeous in a multi-colored patterned dress under a black blazer that was draped over her shoulders while Chris looked handsome in a white button-down shirt and black tie. They smiled and posed for an eye-catching photo while sitting at a table together inside the gala and at one point, Dakota even rested her hand on Chris’ upper leg during the snapshots.

The gala just happened to fall on Chris’ ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow‘s 47th birthday. The Coldplay frontman shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with her and although they separated in 2016, they have been known to keep a friendly relationship while raising their kids. Dakota has also proven to get along with the teens as she was seen riding on a helicopter with Moses in New York on Aug. 8.

Dakota and Chris’ recent outing comes after they reportedly broke up in May 2019. Although they neither confirmed or denied any split, by Aug., they were spotted getting cozy on a beach in the Hamptons and definitely back on as a couple. Although they’ve been very private about their romance, their latest charity appearance seems to indicate they’re willing to be a bit more open about their love now that they’ve reconciled and are better than ever!