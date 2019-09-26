Wendy Williams Supports Diddy After Cassie Marries Alex Fine: If I Were Him, ‘I’d Be Mad’

Wendy Williams always stays true to her love for hip hop’s OGs. The talking show host supported Diddy on her September 26 show after news that his longtime ex, Cassie married Alex Fine in a surprise wedding on September 25.

Wendy Williams feels for Sean “Diddy” Combs after news that his ex of over a decade, Cassie Ventura married Alex Fine on Wednesday. “If I were Puff, I’d be be made today,” Wendy, 55, said on her September 26 show during her Hot Topics segment. “Think about it, you don’t just walk away from Puff and see success,” she added.

The talk show host also implied that Cassie’s nuptials likely hit Diddy, 49, harder because Alex used to work for the hip hop legend. Before Diddy and Cassie split, sometime in the fall of 2018, he had hired Alex as a personal trainer for Cassie when his initial trainer, Jamal Liggin became too busy, TMZ reported. The site also claimed Diddy had reason to believe that the two began hooking up while he was still dating Cassie. Diddy, Cassie and Alex never addressed the reports.

On the day Wendy declared her support for Diddy, the producer seemed to respond to his ex’s surprise wedding in a cryptic post on Instagram. “Keep Going. I’ve got you. – The Universe,” read the quote that Diddy shared in an IG post on Thursday, September 26.

Cassie, 33, and Alex, 26, a professional bull rider, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Wednesday. The couple’s wedding officiant, director Peter Berg announced the news via Instagram on September 25. “By the power vested in me…. @alexfine n @cassie Long may you ride!” he captioned a photo from the outdoor ceremony.

The “Me & U” singer made her relationship with the Alex Instagram official in December 2018, when she posted a photo of the two kissing. Less than six months later, she announced in June that she was pregnant with their first child, a baby girl.

The pregnancy news came eight months after her split from Diddy. Cassie’s ex even congratulated the parents-to-be on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E.” Alex then proposed to Cassie in Los Angeles on August 26, just two days before her 33rd birthday.

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off for 11 years before calling it quits in mid-2018. The rapper has not moved on with anyone else, yet.