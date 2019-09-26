Bethenny Frankel Flashes Huge Rock On Wedding Finger & Fans Suspect She’s Engaged: ‘I See A Ring’

Bethenny Frankel not only sported a flashy ring on ‘THAT finger,’ as one fan pointed out. The Skinnygirl founder wore the bling on her left hand, which is a fiancée tradition! Fans now want to know if her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, proposed.

What do we have here? A shiny ring, with a suspiciously big rock planted right on top, rested on Bethenny Frankel’s wedding finger in a new photo! But there was no mention of jewelry, boyfriends nor possible engagements in the former Real Housewives of New York City star’s Instagram post on Sept. 25. That’s because Bethenny, 48, was giving her daughter Bryn Hoppy, 9, a shout-out in honor of National Daughter’s Day! “The best part of my day is when my Peanut comes home from school & it’s mommy & me time. Today is #NationalDaughtersDay, but I am grateful for her every single moment! ♥️🥜,” the proud mother wrote under a photo of her cradling her daughter’s head.

While many fans gushed over Bethenny’s mothering skills, others were too distracted by the ring! “Are you engaged?? Omg ❤️👏🏽,” one fan asked, and another follower commented, “💗💗💗 but can we talk about what’s that bling on THAT finger???.” A third fan simply stated, “I see a ring,” and a fourth made an important observation: “That’s a pretty ring on your left hand @bethennyfrankel!💍” If you’re following strict bride-to-be guidelines, the wedding finger is on the left hand!

With more comments like “Engagement ringggggg” and “Engagement ring I see?? 😳🤔,” some fans just assumed that Bethenny’s boyfriend Paul Bernon, 41, popped the question. Bethenny had to previously shut down rumors that they were already married after fans misread her farewell tweet to her RHONY co-stars! “To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is,” Bethenny wrote on Aug. 23, after leaving the Bravo show ahead of Season 12. In a later update on her Instagram Story, Bethenny clarified that she’s “not newly married,” but was “just the only legally married housewife on the real Housewives of New York.” Bethenny is not yet officially divorced from her estranged husband Jason Hoppy, a source told HollywoodLife.

Although official engagement news has yet to arrive, Bethenny did admit that she feels “settled” with Paul, whom she has been dating since Oct. 2018. “My boyfriend’s very calm and centered and, yeah, balancing. And I’m just settled,” the Skinnygirl founder revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July. She also described her relationship with the film producer as “normal, beautiful [and] loving.”