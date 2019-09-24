Shane Q: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Singer On Season 17 Of ‘The Voice’

The Blind Auditions continue on the Sept. 24 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and Shane Q is one of the singers who will wow the coaches with an incredible performance.

In a sneak peek at the Sept. 24 episode of The Voice, a new contestant named Shane Q (full name Shane Quidachay) hits the stage for his Blind Audition. Shane sings “Tennessee Whiskey” and completely impresses al four coaches, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. They all fight hard to get Shane on their teams, but we won’t know who he chooses until the full episode airs! This is not Shane’s first rodeo when it comes to singing and performing, though, and you can learn more about him here:

1. He’s a self-taught musician. Shane first picked up a guitar when he was 13 years old. He immediately fell in love with the instrument and taught himself how to play. Over the years, he has taught himself how to sing, as well as play guitar, ukulele, saxophone and drums. Shane does not categorize himself in one genre, and instead, loves playing all different kinds of music. He lists himself as a “reggae soul” singer on Facebook, but plays all different kinds of music.

2. He’s willing to take on a number of gigs. Shane sings at all different kinds of events, from weddings to graduations to birthday parties and more. He also works as a fill-in for bands and performs at local coffee shops and cafes in Sacramento.

3. He loves posting song covers on YouTube. It does not appear that Shane has any original songs released at this time. However, he’s proven his talent with a number of song covers on YouTube. Shane has covered artists like Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Zayn Malik and more.

4. He has worked with various other musicians in the past. In addition to posting his own covers, Shane has also collaborated with other local musicians for social media videos. He’s also played a number of shows with various other artists.

5. He’s inspired by a number of different musicians. On his Facebook page, Shane lists Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Celine Dion, among others, as artists who he listens to.