Jharrel Jerome: 5 Things To Know About The Emmy Nominee & Breakout Star Of ‘When They See Us’

‘When They See Us’ star Jharrel Jerome is a frontrunner to win the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Jharrel is a young actor you need to keep your eye on.

Jharrel Jerome is doing big things. The 21-year-old earned his first Emmy nomination for his role in Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed Netflix mini-series When They See Us. The mini-series tells the true story of the 1989 case surrounding the Central Park Five. In total, the series was nominated for 16 Emmys. Jharrel is one of the standout stars of When They See Us.

1. Jharrel played Korey Wise in When They See Us. Korey is one of the Central Park Five (now known as the Exonerated Five), a group of five teenagers of color who were convicted of a 1989 rape they did not commit. Jharrel was the only actor to play both the young and adult versions of his character. Jharrel was nominated for his first Emmy as a result of his powerful performance. After working together on the mini-series, Jharrel and Korey have remained close.

2. He starred in an Oscar-winning movie. Before starring in When They See Us, Jharrel played young Kevin in the 2016 drama Moonlight. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, along with Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay.

3. He also has a notable role on Mr. Mercedes. Jharrel plays Jerome Robinson on the Audience series. The show returned for season 3 on Sept. 10, 2019.

4. Jharrel attended a prominent performing arts high school. The actor grew up in The Bronx and went to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York. Notable alums include Jennifer Aniston, Timothée Chalamet, Ansel Elgort, and more. Jharrel also attended Ithaca College in New York.

5. He’s a rapper, too. Jharrel released his very first EP, The Moonwalk, in 2017.