Miley Cyrus’ Hottest Post-Breakup Looks: From Plunging Necklines To BDSM Leather & More

Miley Cyrus always looks amazing, but some of her best looks have come right after a breakup!

Miley Cyrus, 26, is no stranger to absolutely slaying any look. Whether it’s a glamorous, red carpet look a la the Met Gala or the Grammys, or an everyday casual outfit consisting of jeans and a t-shirt, Miley can seriously pull anything off! However, the “Slide Away” singer always looks extra fly after a breakup, and we have the pics to prove it!

In December of 2018, Miley and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, 29, married in an intimate ceremony in front of family and close friends. The pair shocked the world when rumors of their separation began to surface just eight months after they tied the knot. On August 10, 2019, a rep for Miley told People in a statement, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The news came as a shock to fans everywhere. Miley then went on to take a post-split vacation in Italy, and took to Instagram to show off her bikini bod as she posed for the camera — and boy, did she look good doing it! Gal pal Kaitlynn Carter, 31, — who had just split from husband Brody Jenner — joined the “Mother’s Daughter” singer on her Italian getaway, fueling romance rumors as the two spent time getting close to one another during their trip.

Kaitlynn and Miley’s whirlwind romance, which reportedly lasted about six weeks, came to a halt after reports of a breakup between the two began to surface on Sept. 21. However, Miley didn’t let the rumor mill stop her from absolutely SLAYING in an all-leather BDSM-inspired look as she took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas that same night. Scroll through the gallery above to see her hottest post-breakup looks so far!