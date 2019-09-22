Miley Cyrus Shows Off Toned Abs In Sexy BDSM-Themed Leather Outfit After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Miley Cyrus rocked a super sexy, BDSM-inspired outfit on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival after reportedly splitting with Kaitlynn Carter.

Holy smokes! Miley Cyrus, 26, showed off her bangin’ bod and rock-hard abs in a sexy, BDSM-themed outfit on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer absolutely slayed in head-to-toe leather, sporting a pair of high-waisted black leather pants with a pair of knee-high black leather boots. Miley also wore a cut-out, criss-cross black leather top that put her toned tummy on full display, and added a pair of elbow-length leather gloves adorned with gold painted nails. If anyone can pull off an all-leather ensemble, it’s without a doubt Miley!

The “Slide Away” songstress mixed in a little glam with her rock ‘n’ roll look, wearing a stack of gold chains around her neck and wrists. She also rocked a gold chain on the side of her right hip, which makes us think that Miley could single-handedly bring back the chain wallet trend that took the ‘90s by storm!

Miley wore her long blonde hair in loose, wild waves, and kept her makeup sultry and seductive, rocking a smokey eye and nude lips. The former Hannah Montana actress looked unbothered as she headlined the iHeartRadio Music Festival, despite reports that she and Kaitlynn Carter, who dated for roughly six weeks after announcing their separations from their former partners, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, had broken up.

Miley and Kaitlynn were reportedly living together in a house in the quiet Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California, and were first romantically linked when the pair took a vacation to Italy together this summer. HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment.