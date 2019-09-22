Emmy Awards Best Dressed 2019: Mandy Moore, Jameela Jamil & More Slay The Carpet

The best dressed have arrived to the Emmys! Jameela Jamil, Brittany Snow & more stars brought their style A-game!

It’s televisions biggest night, which makes it one of fashion’s biggest nights! The stars weren’t messing around when they chose their looks tonight for the Emmy Awards and we’ve brought together all the best dressed from the evening! Early on the carpet was Jameela Jamil, styled by the incredible Law Roach, in a light blue gown. The dress was reminiscent of the high-end styles of her Good Place character Tahani, who frequently rocks full skirts and pastels. This one-shouldered gown also featured a ruched bodice and slight cut out in the abdomen before going into a full skirt. Mandy Moore might take the top spot in our best dressed category at tonight’s Emmys! The This Is Us star rocked a Brandon Maxwell two-toned light pink and bright red gown that was off-the-shoulders with major sleeves. Mandy’s hair was full, Old Hollywood glam in major curls and she seriously looked better than ever! The first-time Emmy nominated star is coming off a whirlwind week, dropping new music for the first time in a decade.

The best dressed assassin on television, Jodie Comer, rocked a Tom Ford number that was equally stunning and unique. The gown had a deep plunge, long-sleeves and a halter neck — we think Villanelle would love it, too! Another best dressed contender was Emmy-nominated Glow actress Betty Gilpin! She rocked a strapless black Jason Wu gown with star details and had her blonde locks in loose curls and kept things natural with her beauty look. Nominated Game Of Throne star Emilia Clarke wore a cleavage-baring Valentino gown belted at the waist.

Brittany Snow also went strapless at the Emmys, channeling Cinderella in a light blue gown with nude underlay. The dress complemented her red hair, which she dyed for her upcoming lead role in FOX’s new series Almost Family. Olivia Culpo brought out the frills with a stunning white gown that had layered tulle detailing and a high slit in the front. She seriously looked amazing, as usual!

Queer Eye’s Fab 5, minus Jonathan Van Ness, also graced the Emmys red carpet looking better than ever! Tan France rocked an all gold brocade look, while Bobby Berk showed a little skin in a sheer black shirt. Antoni kept things classic in a Ralph Lauren white tux and Karamo Brown added in a white cape with his white and black outfit! Queens, all of ya!

